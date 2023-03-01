Former Patriots player reads children's book to students in Rocky Hill

Read Across America Day recognizes the importance of literacy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — It wasn't a normal "Read Across America Day" for the students at West Hill Elementary School on Thursday morning. Instead of just reading their favorite children's books, these students had a big surprise.

Malcolm Mitchell, a former New England Patriots player turned children's book author, made a stop at the school to read his book "The Magician's Hat."

"It means the world to me. Growing up I thought football was the most important thing in the world, but I learned just how empowering reading can be to a person's life," Mitchel told FOX61 News.

Read Across America Day recognizes the importance of literacy. Books are celebrated that encourage children to dream and expand their understanding of perspectives and cultures.

The former wide receiver also said that spreading the joy and magic of reading to help children means a lot to him.

Parents, Educators, librarians, and everyone who encourages reading are celebrated on Read Across America Day.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.