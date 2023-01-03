Free school lunches return in Connecticut

In February, the General Assembly passed emergency legislation, providing $60 million to keep the program going through the end of this school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Schools across the state celebrated Wednesday as free lunches for all K through 12 students are once again being served.

“It is the first day back to free lunches for the kids,” said cafeteria manager Kati Lombardo.

There was a real air of excitement this afternoon at Center School in East Hampton –school administrators treated this like a special party, decorating the cafeteria with signs and streamers.

“I’m excited,” said fourth grader Cayden.

These free meals started with the onset of COVID-19 funded by federal, pandemic-era dollars.

“We had a few kids who were very nervous that they weren't going to get to eat,” Lombardo said.

The food funding ran out late last year.

In February, the General Assembly passed emergency legislation, providing $60 million to keep the program going through the end of this school year, but with the program already expired, schools had to go back to paid lunches for nearly three months.

“We had two kids in the school crying because they knew that their parents couldn't afford to get lunch, but they were hungry,” added Jenn Bove, director of food and nutrition services at East Hampton Schools.

Many students at Center School couldn’t wait for the free meals to return.

“I love that because I don't really have to pay out of my savings then,” Cayden said.

“Having school lunch free is wonderful,” fourth grader Walker continued.

In hopes of preventing another funding gap, some state legislators are pushing for a bill this session to permanently fund free school lunches. These students are on board.

“I think that’s great,” said Walker. “That’s wonderful and they should keep doing it.”

“It wouldn’t be fair for kids to just start paying and paying,” Cayden said. “That means more saving up for college, or other things you need in life.”

That permanent funding legislation was approved by the Children’s Committee Tuesday. It now advances to Appropriations.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.