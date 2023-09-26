$3.8 million to expand dual credit courses in Connecticut high schools

Dual credit courses offer an alternative to traditional test-based measures for students to demonstrate their college readiness.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education is awarding $3.8 million to 83 applicants representing 89 school districts across the state to expand dual credit offerings in high schools.

The Dual Credit Expansion Grant Program's objective is to encourage more high school students to earn college credits before they graduate. Dual credit courses offer an alternative to traditional test-based measures for students to demonstrate their college readiness.

“Dual credit courses enable students to earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start on their requirements to complete postsecondary education while also helping reduce the financial burden of higher education costs,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I am proud that we can support the expansion of these courses in our high schools and get students on the right track to begin successful, long-lasting careers.”

The courses have been found to have positive effects on students’ college access and enrollment, credit accumulation, and college degree attainment. Accumulating college credits in high school can help students get a jump start in their postsecondary program, while also saving money.

Dual credit courses can be part of traditional academic college pathways or career-oriented pathways that lead to industry-recognized credentials. The plans of the 83 applicants demonstrate new partnerships with public and private institutions of higher education and innovative courses that are student-centered, equity-focused and industry-aligned.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.