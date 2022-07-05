Greenwich 6th grader will put knowledge to the test at MATHCOUNTS competition

The 12-year-old has also launched an online math tutoring company called Wise Owl Tutoring.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A local student who’s been giving back during the pandemic by starting an online tutoring company is competing in a prestigious national math competition this weekend.

"I am a tiny bit nervous and I kind of feel like it isn't true almost,” said Sohan Javeri of Greenwich.

Javeri, 12, is hoping lots of hard work and practice will get him a win at this year’s Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition.

The sixth-grader is among the nation’s 224 highest-achieving middle school mathematicians competing at nationals.

"I've been just doing math whenever I could almost- like whenever I've been in the car and not know what to do, I would just take out my phone and do MATHCOUNTS trainer,” said Javeri.

In between all that prep, Javeri is busy giving back. He launched an online math tutoring company called Wise Owl Tutoring during the pandemic to help classmates in need.

"I would create content that was specific to them and their interests. I also learned a couple of important skills like invoicing, setting up spreadsheets, effective communication and making curriculums,” said Javeri.

The top-achieving national competitors at the MATHCOUNTS competition will receive college scholarships, totaling $44,000 across all recipients.

Almost 25,000 students from more than 4,000 schools participated in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series this year at the online Chapter Competition.

After competing at school, local chapter and state-level contests, the top four students from each state and U.S. territory earn the right to compete at the National Competition.

