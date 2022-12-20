Hartford schools hire Caribbean educators to fill teacher void

The district has hired a cohort of more than a dozen teachers from Puerto Rico and a handful from the Dominican Republic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public Schools are getting creative to fill vacancies, which have been an issue for school districts across the country since the start of the pandemic. The district has hired a cohort of more than a dozen teachers from Puerto Rico and a handful from the Dominican Republic.

Educators are vetted by an international alliance and given exchange visas. The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving is sponsoring the cost of incentives like a $5,000 sign-in bonus and help to find local housing.

“We only have 15 visas so we’re going to leverage our partnerships. We’re going to count on the mayor on our federal delegation to see how we can expand the numbers,” said Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

Educator Paola Rosa Medina recently joined the district from the Dominican Republic.

“I really enjoy working with a diverse community. I have students from different countries. I love working with them because I can make a difference,” she said.

“Last I looked, I think this is the third largest concentration of West Indian folks in this part of the Americas. And of course, about 40 percent of our community is Puerto Rican,” said Mayor Luke Bronin.

