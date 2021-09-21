Hartford Public School staff rally for higher salaries, more affordable health care

“Teachers are feeling overworked and under appreciated and under compensated"

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Public School teachers and staff are raising their voices for change and calling on the district for higher salaries and more affordable health care.

Unions representing educators, Special Police Officers, food service workers and others rallied outside of Weaver High School Tuesday evening.



“Teachers are feeling overworked and under appreciated and under compensated,” Carol Gale, president of Hartford Federation of Teachers, said.



Sanchez Elementary School first grade teacher Kaitlin Starr says she works three jobs to get by.

“I work obviously at Sanchez but I also work two part time jobs to make ends meet,” she says. “It’s just been very hard, especially in the middle of a pandemic. Two of my part-time jobs stopped so I was surviving on just my Hartford salary and it really was not enough.”



The Special Police Officers union is one of multiple unions that say they’re working under expired contracts and want a raise.

“We’re looking for an answer for our contract. It’s been 7 years. I don’t understand what’s the delay. I don’t understand why we can’t come to an [agreement],” Grace Figueroa, vice president of SPO local 1019 said. “We’ve worked the frontlines during the pandemic. We were considered essential.”



We reached out to the district about union concerns and in a statement to FOX61, Hartford public schools said:

“As we navigated an incredibly challenging 18 months, we engaged deeply with our staff through surveys and virtual Town Hall meetings to gather their input and feedback. In addition, district leadership meets regularly with the leadership of all bargaining units that operate within Hartford Public Schools to provide critical updates, address concerns, and increase collaboration.”

The district said they have a Three Year Strategic Plan that includes increased teacher recruitment, signing bonuses and retention incentives for teachers.



The Hartford Federation of Teachers tells me contract negotiations for teachers begin on October 4.

