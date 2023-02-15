Hundreds of UConn students demand change at Capitol, protest Lamont’s budget proposal

University leadership says if enacted, the governor’s budget would leave the school nearly $160 million short next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hundreds of UConn students gathered at the state capitol Wednesday to protest Gov. Ned Lamont’s state budget proposal.

University leadership says if enacted, the governor’s budget would leave the school nearly $160 million short next year. They add these budget shortfalls could lead to a tuition increase of $3,000 per student, which many say is unaffordable.

“We've come to show the governor and the Connecticut General Assembly how much these cuts could affect us, but also how much we care about UConn,” said student body president Mason Holland.

Lamont argues UConn’s budget is not being cut.

“I think they got some misinformation,” Lamont said at an appearance in Hartford Wednesday. “I just want them to know that's not true. We're continuing to make investments in UConn because it’s the best investment we can make.”

The governor’s budget does raise base appropriations for UConn by about $23 million dollars, but overall funding to higher education institutions would shrink, which schools say they can’t sustain.

“We really don't know,” Holland said. “We don't know how it's going to potentially affect us. We really don't know this scale. So we really want to make sure that we don't have to find that out.”

State Rep. Gregg Haddad (D-Mansfield) is co-chair of the Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee and sits on the Appropriations Committee.“The governor’s proposal doesn't make a significant investment in public higher education. In fact, he doesn't even give enough to cover their ongoing costs,” Haddad said.

This decrease is due to temporary, pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act dollars expiring. The Lamont administration says it’s attempting to transition funding to a more sustainable place.

“In the case of UConn, they had dorms that were empty,” said Lamont. “They were doing testing, they're doing vaccinations. So that money doesn't all have to be replaced because the nature of that emergency is over.”

Wednesday, students and lawmakers said they weren’t convinced.

“You're not supporting a business, you're not supporting a corporation. You're supporting students, you are supporting the future of the state,” continued Holland. “Please keep that in mind and please, stand with us in solidarity on that.”

Wednesday night, the Appropriations Committee heard public comments on the governor's proposed budget.

Lawmakers on the committee said hundreds of people were signed up to speak, many of the students. Haddad said it would be a long night, but he’s “in it for the long haul.”

The legislature is now in the process of crafting its own budget proposal.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.