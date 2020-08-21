In Farmington celebrating the white coats; The face of the future front line workers

Each year UConn Health honors first-year medical and dental students who are embarking on their medical careers and presented with their signature white lab coats.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Socially distanced but united by their calling, 110 first-year medical students and 50 first-year dental students took part in the tradition of the “White Coat Ceremony” on the UConn Medical campus.

“One day they will be our healthcare heroes,” said Dr. Bruce Liang, the dean of the UConn Medical School.

After trying on her new white lab coat, Abigail Boursiquot, from Ottawa, Canada said she was excited about her first year of medical school despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“I have dreamt of this moment and to get here is beyond my wildest dreams,” Boursiquot said. Fellow classmate Sarthak Bortha, from Fairfield, said, “I’m really glad to be here and to start my journey.”

For 2020, no family or friends of the med students were allowed into the White Coat Ceremony but UConn Health made the event available to watch live online.