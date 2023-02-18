Info fair planned to help Stone Academy students continue career path

The state Office of Higher Education will host an information fair where Stone Academy students can explore other education options and manage schooling finances.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As nursing and trade students continue to navigate the abrupt closure of Stone Academy, state officials are providing resources to help them take their next steps.

The state's Office of Higher Education (OHE) will be hosting an information fair, where students can explore other education options, including programs at technical schools, hospitals, and through the state's community college system.

The OHE will also be at the fair to help students apply for loan discharges and manage tuition refunds.

The fair will be held at 450 Columbus Blvd. - the OHE office building - from Monday, Feb. 27 to Wednesday, March 1. Students who wish to attend can register online here.

As of next week, the Higher Education office plans to possess records and files of all active Stone Academy students.

In the meantime, the office said an independent auditor is ensuring students will be provided with an accurate accounting of their academic and clinical status. Once the audits are complete, requested transcripts will be sent out.

