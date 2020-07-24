Lamont and Education Commissioner listen to students ideas

Among the students' suggestion to Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) and the Education Commissioner, Miguel Cardona, was mask break, but there was one theme.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Friday was the day the State Department of Education required school systems across the state to submit their back to school plans for the coming year. And, in West Haven, students had their voices heard on the subject of how they think the new school year should look during a round table discussion with the Governor.

"I would like to get back in the classroom," said Joshua Ofori-Attah, a West Haven High School rising senior. "I’m a hands-on learner. I like to see what I can do and work at it."

Another rising senior concurred.

"Teachers are doing what they can with the Zoom, but the interaction I think is what makes the classroom so special," said Alex Kendall.

"They missed the education," said Lamont. "But, I think that they miss each other has a lot to do with it, as well."

West Haven Superintendent of Schools, Neil Cavallaro, said that's how they'll start the school year in school and adjust if they have to. And the Governor is onboard.

"If we can get back in September just a few months of school face-to-face with your friends in person makes an enormous difference," said Lamont.

Another topic: students' frustration with friends not wearing masks.

"They're like I’m not gonna wear my mask," said Ofori-Attah. The say 'I don’t care if I get it. It’s not gonna be a problem' and they don’t listen and they get sick and then their family gets sick. It’s a whole problem."

Lamont says his administration will look into using social media platforms, like Tik-Tok and Snap Chat, to target this demographic on masks.

"I think we’re gonna have the kids talk to the kids more," the Governor added.

"I’m glad that they are like trusting the science behind this as well as like interviewing us the students and the parents," Kendall said.