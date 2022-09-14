Lamont announces $150M for air filtration system upgrades in public schools

This program will supplement the $265 million schools have already allocated for air filtration improvements since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont announced Wednesday that his administration will release $150 million toward a new state grant program that will support upgrades for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in Connecticut public schools.

This program will supplement the $265 million schools have already allocated for air filtration improvements since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding was received from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Lamont proposed the grant program earlier this year as part of his state budget proposal, which later received approval from the general assembly.

“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic showed is that many school buildings in our state, particularly those that are of a certain age, are in serious need of air quality improvements,” Lamont said in a statement.

Lamont stressed that modernized ventilation systems provide an important public health function that can filter the air and reduce airborne contaminants, including particles that carry viruses.

"Most importantly, these air filtration systems will help ensure that our students can continue receiving their education in person, in the classroom, where they learn best," Lamont said. "Over the last two years, school districts in Connecticut have invested more than $165 million in COVID-relief funding to make these kinds of air quality improvements, and by creating a state program dedicated to these upgrades, we can continue providing schools with additional funding to implement these much-needed infrastructure enhancements.”

Lamont said the pandemic exposed a significant need for modernized school air filtration units. He said he is creating the state grant to ensure schools have a dedicated funding source to support additional infrastructure upgrades.

The Connecticut Public Schools HVAC/Indoor Air Quality Grant Program is being administered by the Office of School Construction Grants and Review, an office within the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services. It was created in collaboration with the Connecticut State Department of Education, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, and the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need to upgrade HVAC systems in schools across the state, especially in older school buildings that are long-overdue for improvements,” the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation said in a joint statement. “Outdated ventilation systems put students and staff at a greater risk of exposure to harmful viruses and other contaminants. We are thrilled to see this allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the health and safety of students and teachers and will continue to fight for funding to support upgrading the infrastructure of Connecticut’s schools.”

Applications from school districts are being accepted and must be submitted by December 1. Municipalities will be required to provide matching grants to fund the project costs. Award notices will be announced in early 2023.

Examples of eligible projects include:

Replacing, upgrading, or repairing boilers and other heating and ventilation components;

Replacing controls and technology systems related to HVAC operations;

Installing or upgrading air conditioning or ventilation systems; and

Other similar work approved by the commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.

Distribution of the grants will be prioritized based on:

Age and condition of the current HVAC system or equipment being replaced or upgraded in the school;

Current air quality issues at the school;

Age and condition of the overall school building;

School district’s master plan;

Availability of maintenance records;

A contract or plans for the routine maintenance and cleaning of the HVAC system; and

The local or regional board of education’s or regional educational service center’s ability to finance the remainder of the costs for such project after receiving a grant under the program.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

