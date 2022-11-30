Lamont announces partnership for Native American studies model curriculum

This stems from a recently enacted law that requires schools to include Native American studies as part of the social studies curriculum beginning July 1, 2023.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Department of Education announced a partnership with Connecticut’s recognized tribal nations to create a new Native American studies model curriculum on Wednesday.

This stems from a recently enacted law that requires schools to include Native American studies as part of the social studies curriculum beginning July 1, 2023.

Once it is finalized, the model curriculum will include the study of Native American tribes in Connecticut, including Northeastern Woodland tribes.

“Connecticut students deserve to have inclusive and accurate history lessons,” Lamont said in a statement. “This curriculum is an important part of acknowledging our past and historical connections with our tribal nations. We are going beyond acknowledgment by building meaningful relationships with our tribal leaders and this curriculum effort is a prime example of that.”

The curriculum will help students become aware of five recognized tribes in Connecticut that each has its own individual story.

“Native Americans play a critical role in Connecticut’s history and continue to play a critical role in Connecticut today,” CSDE Chief Academic Officer Irene Parisi said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to fully illuminate the historical and contemporary wisdom and contributions of Native Americans. The Connecticut State Department of Education is excited for this partnership and to curate cultural assets of each Connecticut tribe.”

The CSDE Academic Office plans to release this curriculum in June 2023 and have already begun meeting with officials from Connecticut’s tribes, as well as educators and other stakeholders to develop curriculum standards to inform curriculum resources and materials for the Native American studies model curriculum.

Once completed, these curriculum resources will be made available on GoOpenCT, Connecticut’s digital library of open education resources.

