Exclusive: NAACP and school leaders discuss changing curriculum to educate on race

There’s also a push to incorporate Black Lives Matter materials into the classroom learning experience

ANSONIA, Conn. — As we look toward a new school year, plans are underway to implement safety changes. But it doesn’t stop there. There’s also a push to incorporate Black Lives Matter materials into the classroom learning experience. The Ansonia Chapter of the NAACP met with representatives from half a dozen school districts here in the CT valley. It's one of the most conservative areas of the state.

FOX61 was the only station inside the conversation as the Ansonia NAACP held a round table discussion with school leaders about educating on race.

"We need to change the curriculum we need to have things updated so these kids can be successful," explained Greg Johnson, the President of the Ansonia Chapter of the NAACP.

Ansonia Schools Superintendent Joe DiBacco told FOX61 they’ve already begun an audit of the K-12 curriculum.

"Part of the audit is to see what we are teaching and how we are teaching it but also to make sure that’s it’s culturally appropriate and culturally sensitive," said DiBacco.

But curriculum changes can take a long time. One classroom teacher told FOX61 one immediate step she’s taken is to hang pictures of local black and brown community leaders in the classroom.

Libby Abraham teaches at Ansonia High School and said, "It’s very important for the students to see themselves positively represented outside of the sports and music and entertainment industries."

The round table discussion touched on topics like diverse teacher recruitment, and teaching diversity through those who’ve had life experiences.

Diane Stroman the 4th Ward Alderwoman in Ansonia said, "I always have this saying that until you walk in my shoes, you very well May not understand."

They talked about altering mandatory reading, creating community relations clubs, the trust factor between parents and their districts, and if police are really necessary in the schools.

"Some people get a large level of peace from knowing they are dropping their child off knowing that if something was to happen you have someone who could do something. But there’s also some people who could walk through the door and cringe," said DiBacco.