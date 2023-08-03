Naugatuck students 'dig in' for National School Breakfast Week

This year's theme is “dig into school breakfast" and some students are digging into their favorite breakfast foods.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The saying goes, "breakfast is the most important meal of the day," and Maple Hill Elementary School in Naugatuck is celebrating National School Breakfast Week in style; construction style that is.

This year's theme is “dig into school breakfast" and some students are digging into their favorite breakfast foods.

Kate Murphy is the food service director for the school. She said breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day, that's why each day starts with a classroom meal.

It’s National School Breakfast Week and this years theme is “dig into breakfast!” We’re at Maple Hill Elementary in Naugatuck with an inside look into the breakfast process and more on the importance of starting the day off with a meal. Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wGZo1zYpOp — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 8, 2023

"All the students get free breakfast every day when they come to school we have a variety of whole grain breakfast items, fresh fruit, parents don’t have to worry they can just walk in to school and their kids get a healthy start to the day," said Murphy.

Naugatuck Public Works crews even got in on the theme, reminding students to “dig” into their appetites to grow big and strong.

Thanks to the Naugatuck Public Works Department for making these kids mornings! It’s a “dig into breakfast” theme for national school breakfast week! Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/7PKxTcNvyP — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 8, 2023

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. They got their apples and their fruits and they had cinnamon buns today. It’s a big hit I was told," said Keith Larkin, with the Public Works Department.

The school's principal, Lisa Romano, said she sees the results in the classroom when students are fed and happy.

"If they're starting our days hungry it’s nearly impossible to get that type of work done," said Romano.

Speaking of happy students, the importance of breakfast is a lesson they won't forget.

"We can be healthy and strong," said one student.

We’ve got some future reporters here in Naugatuck! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Rf7zrdCdta — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) March 8, 2023

"It makes you healthy and makes you work better," said another student.

National School Breakfast Week runs until Friday and the Naugatuck Public Works Department will be at every school in the district to make sure that all the kids can take part in the fun.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

