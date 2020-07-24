Naugatuck high school hosts COVID-19 safe graduation ceremony

It was also the day on which schools statewide were required to submit their reopen plans for the coming school year to the Connecticut Department of Education.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — It may be hard to believe, but, with the COVID 19, there are actually still high school graduations happening.

Friday, it was Naugatuck's turn. And, their Superintendent had another important item on his plate, as well.

It was also the day on which schools statewide were required to submit their reopen plans for the coming school year to the Connecticut Department of Education.

Naugatuck Superintendent, Christopher Montini, submitted his plan Friday morning.

"We have a plan for students and families that are choosing to continue distance-learning," Montini said. "We have a plan for everyone to come back except for those of course who are going to up for virtual.

And there’s a plan for alternating both in school and virtual learning. The says the number of students in each classroom will also be reduced, where possible.

"We will configure our classrooms differently," Montini said. "We will have some plexiglass dividers."

Parents, with both graduating seniors and other children in the Naugatuck system, are mixed in what approach they're comfortable with.

"I’m on the fence right now about school reopening," said Paula Laughlin, a Naugatuck parent. "They did announce that it’s going to be half days, the first two weeks, which I think is good."

"I know they have the student safety and the staff safety that’s of utmost importance to them," said Sara Conforti, a parent who also works in the Naugatuck High School cafeteria.

Naugatuck has protocols in place for busing, hand sanitizing, mask breaks and utilization of outside space, whenever they can.

They also developed a hybrid plan.

"Where basically students will come to school two days a week and engage in virtual learning three days a week," Montini said.

As for the graduating seniors, resilient is the word that defines them.

"Our class was a class that has gone through a lot of hardships," said Lauren Repsis. "The main one being COVID-19. And, we are able to get up and keep fighting."

And one grad says COVID has brought out kindness.

"More people thought about helping the elderly," said Lyla Alvarez. "More people thought about being safe. So, good way to look at your community."