New Canaan, Staples, Wilton top Connecticut high school rankings: Niche

Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford is also ranked the third-best private high school in the nation.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Niche has released its top Connecticut public and private high school rankings for 2024 and one school has reached national acclaim for its excellence.

Starting off with the best public high schools in the state, Niche ranks the following:

1. New Canaan High School

2. Staples High School

3. Wilton High School

4. Greenwich High School

5. Darien High School

6. Center for Global Studies (Norwalk)

7. Avon High School

8. Conard High School (West Hartford)

9. Glastonbury High School

10. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut (New London)

To see the full list click here.

For the best private high schools in the state, the top spot also garnered recognition for being a top school across the country, ranking third.

1. Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford)

2. The Hotchkiss School (Lakeville)

3. The Loomis Chaffee School (Windsor)

4. Hopkins School (Bew Haven)

5. The Taft School (Watertown)

6. Kent School

7. Suffield Academy

8. Mrs. Porter's School (Farmington)

9. Hamden Hall Country Day School

10. Pomfret School

To see the full list click here.

