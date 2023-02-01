Lamont announces new round applications for school security grants

Applications for both of the programs must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Applications for new rounds of funding for two competitive state programs that help with security infrastructure improvements and upgrades to emergency communication systems at schools were announced by Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday.

The programs are available for both public and not public schools from K-12 including eligible child care centers and preschools that have shown they've received threats.

A total of $15 million has been allocated across both of the programs and more than $88 million has been allocated to the programs since 2018.

These programs include the School Security Competitive Grant Program and the Multi-Media Interoperable Communications System Program and are administered by the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the Connecticut State Department of Education.

“These state grant programs, including the communications system component that provides funding for interoperable systems for schools to communicate directly with law enforcement, continue to provide an opportunity for schools throughout Connecticut to enhance their security and emergency communications systems,” Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Providing a safe learning environment is a critical priority shared by the state, municipalities, school districts, and the community. That is why these grant programs are so important and I am glad that we can open another funding round.”

Additional information and instructions on how to apply can be found on School Security Grant Program website.

Applications for both of the programs must be submitted by Friday, March 31, 2023, at 3 p.m.

