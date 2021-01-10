Noose made from shoestring found at New Haven school: officials

The superintendent said the incident is under investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A noose made from a shoestring was reportedly found in a restroom at Nathan Hale School in New Haven on Friday, school officials revealed.

New Haven Superintendent Dr. Iline Tracey sent a message to the school community saying the incident is being investigated.

“This is a very serious breach of the values of our community,” Tracey said in a statement. “Such behavior cannot and will not be tolerated.”

Tracey said they are working with staff and students to understand exactly what happened and to prevent it from happening again.

“We will take action to make sure students are safe, and all are respected,” the statement concluded.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This incident comes less than a year after a school administrator in New Haven allegedly used a racial epithet when speaking to colleagues.

The school administrator, who has since resigned from her post, allegedly used the "n-word" in private while speaking to two teachers about a diversity training session she took part in.

