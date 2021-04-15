Pandemic may lead to long-term changes in school calendar

State officials talked about how they plan to use the tens of millions of dollars in federal funds being earmarked to combat pandemic-based learning loss.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials say the impact of the pandemic on students and their families could lead to long-term changes in how the school day and school year look in the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont joined federal and state political leaders and local and state education officials in a roundtable to discuss the future of education.

They talked about how they plan to use the tens of millions of dollars in federal funds being earmarked to combat pandemic-based learning loss.

They suggested making the school calendar more flexible by supporting more tutoring, online learning, and off-hours education programs.

