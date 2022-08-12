Plymouth educators connected to sexual misconduct scandal may have charges dropped

These educators were not charged with sexual misconduct, but as mandated reporters, they are accused of failing to report what they knew about the alleged abuse.

PLYMOUTH, Connecticut — Three of the four educators charged in connection to a sexual assault scandal in Plymouth could have their charges dropped.

The educators were not the ones charged with sexual misconduct, but as mandated reporters, they are accused of failing to report what they knew about the alleged abuse that occurred at the hands of teacher James Eschert.

“They should be thrown in jail,” remarked Rick Bowen of Terryville. “I think they failed horribly,” added Rob Allen of Plymouth.

These strong sentiments from Plymouth residents come on the heels of news that three of the four educators who allegedly knew kids were being sexually abused and did nothing to stop it, will possibly not be charged.

“I think we are setting a horrible example for our kids if this can happen, and it gets swept under the rug or you get a slap on the wrist. I am raising our daughter if you see something, say something,” said Allen.

In lieu of charges, teachers Rebecca Holleran, Melissa Morelli and former Principal Sherri Turner will undergo accelerated rehab, it’s a court-ordered diversionary program where first-time offenders can have their records stay clean if they comply with certain conditions.

“I do feel that they let the community down. They let the kids down. But I guess that’s the way the system works. I don’t know if they are losing their jobs. I'm assuming they should be,” said Brian Volz of Terryville.

But Holleran and Morelli are still on paid leave.

“I simply can’t understand that my taxes are misspent,” said Bowen. The decision whether to terminate is still up in the air. Superintendent Brian Falcone told FOX61, “These are pending personnel matters that cannot be commented on…”

“It’s time to let them go,” remarked Allen. “Start fresh.”

The one thing that may force the district's hand is the state Department of Education but even they have not made a decision on if their teaching certificates should be revoked or suspended saying if they, “engaged in conduct that warrants…, the Department will take appropriate action.”

The decision to potentially drop the charges comes even after arrest warrants revealed the educators were warned about Eschert’s strange behavior by students and parents both in writing and in person.

The 4th educator, Crystal Collins, still has not been arraigned. Former Teacher James Eschert is charged with two counts of sexual assault and has pled not guilty.

