Report: Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona on Biden's shortlist for education secretary

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona could be heading to Washington soon.

The Washington Post has reported Meriden's Cardona and Howard University's Leslie T. Fenwick are President-elect's Joe Biden top candidates for Education secretary.

Cardon was nominated for his current state position in August 2019 by Governor Ned Lamont and officially appointed in February. He worked before as an educator for the city of Meriden. He is also a lifelong Meriden resident.