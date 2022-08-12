The pandemic put Connecticut students behind in more ways than test scores: Report

New state education department reports shows higher absenteeism, fewer kids going to college.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday released new data for the first time since 2019 that examines success factors outside of traditional academic assessments. The Next Generation Accountability System shows more students are chronically absent and fewer high school students are going to college.

“This is a call to action for all of us,” said CSDE Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker during a press briefing at Bristol’s Ivy Drive School, one of 129 schools across the state recognized as a “School of Distinction” for combating pandemic decline.

The report looked at 12 factors, including attendance and college prep. It asked questions like whether students enrolled in the arts, are physically fit. Nearly 24% of students are considered chronically absent—up from more than 10% in 2019. Fewer students are going to college after high school. “Postsecondary entrance” at 66% in the 2021-22 school year.

“This is especially true for students from low-income families. And when I talk about physical fitness, we know that’s been a challenge,” said Ajit Gopalakrishnan of the state department of education.

The report identified 40 so-called Turnaround Schools, those in need of extra support. That’s up from 11 in 2019. But not all indicators are on the decline. Equipped with laptops and tablets during the pandemic, students are reportedly learning faster now. Some 85% are prepared for college vs. 80% pre-pandemic.

Bristol’s Ivy Drive School is one of 129 stand-out so-called “Schools of Distinction” recognized for combating pandemic decline.

“We also have a heavy focus on social, emotional learning. There’s a time at the elementary school that we dedicate to meeting those students’ needs,” said Principal Emily Gomes.

Russell-Tucker said the department plans to gather all 129 standout schools so they can share best practices with other districts.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.