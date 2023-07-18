Results of Stone Academy student transcript audit released

Auditors believe at least $263,000 of out-of-pocket expenses are refundable to students.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Office of Higher Education announced Tuesday it was releasing the transcripts to more than 800 former Stone Academy students who have been unable to receive a copy of their transcript while the Office of Higher Education evaluated what course credits could be counted toward a degree at other institutions. The for-profit was closed by the Office of Higher Education after concerns of unqualified faculty, and low pass exam rates.

Former Stone Academy students who attended between November 2021 through February 2023 and did not graduate will receive their original transcripts along with a letter explaining their academic audit results.

“Stone Academy students trained hard to build a better future for themselves, their families, and the patients they serve,” said Office of Higher Education Executive Director Tim Larson. “Unfortunately, these audited transcripts demonstrate Stone Academy was not providing most of its students with the education they need to be prepared to take the NCLEX or practice as an LPN. My office will make sure students are refunded for their out-of-pocket tuition payments that are refundable under the law and know the options available to them to complete their education as quickly as possible.”

The Office of Higher Education stated in most cases clinical experiences cannot be counted due to being performed at inappropriate sites, unqualified faculty and improper faculty-to-student ratios. In addition, the audit found inconsistent or missing documents reflecting student completion of clinical hours.

Auditors believe at least $263,000 of out-of-pocket expenses are refundable to students.

The state plans to reimburse students through Connecticut’s private career school student protection account. The audit also found $13 Million of Federal Financial Aid paid to Stone Academy on behalf of students. The U.S. Department of Education may also pursue an audit of the now-shuttered school.

The Office of Higher Education urges students with federal financial aid to apply here for a loan discharge.

The announcement comes days after Connecticut Attorney General announced a lawsuit against Stone Academy and its owner.

The Office of Higher Education plans to hold a webinar to review the audit results with Stone students and answer any questions, a date is expected to be announced in the coming days.

