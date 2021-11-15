School buses delayed in Ellington due to driver shortage

First Student is reworking their routes

ELLINGTON, Conn. — There are expected to be delays in picking up students in Ellington Monday morning as the town's bus company, First Student, reworks routes.

Officials said First Student bus company is experiencing a driver shortage and they are currently reworking their routes to ensure all students get picked up.

School districts across the state have been struggling to cover bus routes in the first months of the school year.

Bus routes in Hamden were canceled on the first day of school, sending parents into a frenzy.

However, the driver shortfall isn’t new, but a labor shortage across many sectors and the pandemic’s lingering effects have made it worse, since about half the workforce was over 65 and more vulnerable to the virus.

In an effort to turn the difficult situation around, schools across the U.S. are offering incentives such as the $7,000 signing bonus in South Windsor, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver’s license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers this year.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.