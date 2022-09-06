Mansfield Public Schools cancels Pre-K to 8 classes due to bus issues

"Unacceptable issues" with bus vendor prompts cancelation for Wednesday, September 7.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Mansfield Public School has canceled Wednesday classes for students in Pre-K to 8th grade. An announcement was made on the Mansfield schools webpage by the Superintendent of schools.

Superintendent Peter Dart cited issues with the bus company on Tuesday that led to canceling classes. Tuesday was the first day of the school year for the district.

"Due to the unacceptable issues we saw today with our bus company’s ability to transport students in a safe and timely manner, including communicating about critical issues, we have made the decision to cancel school tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7th, 2022," Dart wrote.

Dart said the closing tomorrow will allow Mansfield Public Schools to work with the bus vendor to resolve issues that happened on Tuesday.

"I do not have confidence that our carrier can meet our expectations and minimize travel times for our students. The safety of our students is paramount," Dart said.



The district is served by the M&J Bus Inc. FOX61 has reached out to the bus vendor for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Dart said he will be working on the issues by refining bus routes, ensuring all students have accurate bus assignments, and clarifying communication expectations with Mansfield Public Schools and Families.

"The issues we saw today and have experienced in the past few weeks have affected both the middle and elementary runs," Dart said.

An update will be provided with bus information on Mansfield's official webpage.

