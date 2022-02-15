School mask debate continues as local cities, towns now tasked with decision

The Senate voted to extend Gov. Lamont's executive orders, but he says the mask mandate will end on Feb. 28, leaving mask decisions to local school boards

HARTFORD, Conn. — Decision day is looming for local cities and towns faced with the task of either requiring masks in schools or getting rid of them when the statewide mask mandate expires at the end of the month.

On Monday afternoon, the Senate voted to extend 11 of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor signed the bills into law on Tuesday. Among those executive orders was the highly contested mandate requiring masks in schools.

The Democrat governor has said he wants the mask mandate lifted on Feb. 28. The decision now falls to local cities and towns on whether they want masks in the classrooms.

"I just think it’s time it’s been two years," said Sara Salomons, who has two children at Hall High School in West Hartford. "I’ve come to the decision that we have to live with this and figure out ways of living with this. I’m not anti-mask, I think it definitely served its purpose now but now I think it’s time.”

Salomons said neither of her children has had a "normal, traditional high school experience" because of the pandemic and hopes the masks will be a thing of the past come next month.

"We were on our way out of the door this morning and my sons say, 'oh I need a mask,' and he was saying, 'I’m just so sick of wearing masks' and I said I think it’s almost time," Salmons explained.

Meanwhile, Kylie Chmielewski, also from West Hartford, said she believes children should still wear masks in school because “it’s an environment where everyone is so closely packed.”

“I know that younger generations can get vaccinated but many aren’t yet so I think it would be beneficial,” Chmielewski said.

If there is another variant or COVID-19 cases spike, the Commissioners of Public Health and the Department of Education could implement another statewide mask mandate until the end of June.

Besides the masking requirement, other executive orders being extended include requiring vaccination or testing for nursing home visitors; relaxing certain training and hiring requirements for medical professionals to address staffing shortages; and waiving bidding requirements to procure goods and services needed to respond to the pandemic.

