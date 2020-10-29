2 Bridgeport close due to COVID-19 until November 19

The Geraldine Johnson School and the Multicultural Magnet School have been closed due to the virus until November 10. During the school closure, students will attend remote learning classes.

Health Director Lisa Morrissey said the clinic will be closed until November 10. There were two city employees who tested positive for COVID-19 and the closure is a response to quarantine and isolation protocols. Contact tracing has been started and has been extended to visitors who may have been exposed.