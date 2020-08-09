3 people in Plainville public schools test positive for COVID-19

The Superintendent of Schools said on Monday, two Plainville Community Schools staff members and one student, tested positive for the virus.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Superintendent of Schools Steve LePage announced on Monday three people in the Plainville school system tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, LePage said two staff members and one student had tested positive for the virus. Where the staff members worked and where the student went to school were left out of the letter.

The staff members were self-quarantining said LePage before school started on September 3 and had no contact with the students. The student's positive result recently was confirmed over the weekend. Due to contact tracing, everyone who was in contact with the student were told and will not report to school during the required quarantine period. It is unclear how many people are impacted.

All schools in Plainville are still scheduled to open tomorrow for students in Group A and all other students in Pre-K and with needs requiring attendance on all 4 in-person learning days.

"While I understand that this news of positive cases may be disconcerting for you, please rest assured that safety and security of our staff and students is always our highest priority," said LePage in a written statement.

LePage also said Plainville staff is working closely with officials at the Plainville/Southington Health District to ensure the school system follows proper guidelines. He also offered contact information for parents and staff members with questions.

For staff, please direct inquiries to the Human Resources Director at budens@plainvilleschools.org: or (860) 793-3210 ext 6107. For parents, please direct inquiries to me at lepages@plainvilleschools.org: or call (860) 793-3210 ext. 6102.