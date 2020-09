All of the students placed in quarantine are from the High School.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — There are currently 53 New Canaan students in quarantine due to COVID-19.

The New Canaan school district released information on their website showing all the students impacted are from the High School.

The spreadsheet says four students in the High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

There is one staff member of the High School and one West Elementary School staff member that are currently in quarantine. There are no other confirmed cases from the other area schools.