A new era to serve autistic kids in CT

Thursday marked the dedication of the $13 million, 18 thousand square foot unit that will specifically cater to kids on the autism spectrum.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — The Hospital For Special Care has worked with autistic kids for more than a decade but now they are ushering in a new era of care. Thursday marked the dedication of the $13 million, 18 thousand square foot unit that will specifically cater to kids on the autism spectrum for both inpatient and outpatient care.

“This is very unique in the country and around the world,” said Dr. Hassan Minhas a psychiatrist at the Hospital for Special Care.

Minhas added, “if you look around you will everything is custom made to address not only the specific challenges of the child but the family challenges too.”

Lynn Ricci, the CEO of the Hospital For Special Care, said the year-long build of the unit finished early and that there are some good things happening this year.

“We all need some sunshine in 2020,” Ricci said standing inside the patient care area of the unit.