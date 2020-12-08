Addressing back to school anxiety for parents, children

"A lot of kids are struggling with their own fear of returning to school because of safety concerns. Also the fear of the unknown," said Sarah Wierzbowski.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Months of uncertainty and stress tied to the pandemic has had an impact on people of all ages, including children.

Sarah Wierzbowski, the director of children’s clinical services at BestSelf Behavioral Health, has seen this first-hand.

Wierzbowski told 2 On Your Side, "We've definitely seen an increase in anxiety and depression amongst the clients that we see and new incoming clients."

And with back to school season around the corner, there are additional concerns.

"A lot of kids are struggling with their own fear of returning to school because of safety concerns," Wierzbowski said. "Also the fear of the unknown — not sure what to expect when they come back to school."

Her advice to parents, in part, is to talk to their kids about what's happening.

"Give their child some information," Wierzbowski said. "Give them the facts of what to expect when they return to school but give it to them in small chunks of information that will be manageable for a child to process and be able to ask questions for each chunk of information."

Wierzbowski told 2 On Your Side that parents should also take care of themselves and manage their own feelings about the situation.

"With children, they often do mirror their parents' emotions," Wierzbowski explained.

She added, "They absolutely pick up on a parent's anxiety and if they're struggling with the current pandemic and struggling with finding childcare and their own anxiety regarding the situation, children will often mirror that start to take on their parents' feelings as well."

She said if something is wrong, children often show signs.

"In general, when children are struggling with anything, especially anxiety, you're going to see a change in their behavior, potentially an increase in outbursts or tantrums, anger outbursts, potentially becoming more introverted, not talking about it — shutting down, maybe becoming more tearful than they usually are," said Wierzbowski.

Fortunately, there are resources available for parents and children struggling during this time.

"If a parent feels that the behavioral concerns or the anxiety is becoming more prevalent and they're not able to manage it at home, don't be afraid to reach out for professional support," Wierzbowski said.