All New Haven Public Schools students will have computers, internet service

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — School children in New Haven Public Schools will start the school year with at least the first 10 weeks being exclusively online. However, their learning received a boost Tuesday.

To help erase the city's digital divide, NHPS is taking advantage of some of the $100 million in funding the state is allocating to schools statewide through the CARES Act.

New Haven Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ilene Tracey, said it was her goal when she was appointed interim superintendent last year to make certain all students in New Haven schools had access to a computer and internet service. Tuesday, she was eager to make an announcement.

"I will say that the dream has been fulfilled right now because I can safely say that we have a device for every child in New Haven Public Schools," Tracey said.

And, a partnership with the state brought even better news.

"The State of Connecticut is funding for New Haven 10,000 Comcast accounts, internet essentials, for those families that don’t currently have Internet," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

Plus, at least 3,000 small devices, that may be used as hotspots for certain families, will also be furnished.

"A family that has more than one student so that if they are relying on the Comcast they have an extra source of internet because both students are online," Elicker said.

"The district is also adding an additional 1,000 iPads and chrome tablets to serve our youngest students grades pre-K through grade," Tracey noted.

Wireless networks are being installed on over a dozen school buildings throughout the city to improve connectivity.

"So, if you are within a two to three-block radius of the school, you can access that Internet as well," Elicker said.

And parents will also receive training for these new devices "to ensure that they are able to access the site with their students so that they at least have a sense of what is going on and can support their young ones," Tracey said.

And even if every family has devices and internet access, the Mayor admits it’s still not going to be easy. So, the NHPS is also focused on outreach to be certain everyone is aware of these resources.