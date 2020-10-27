Amity Regional School District to move to in-person classes on November 5

The superintendent said they decision was based on metrics and consideration from CT Department of Health and CT State Department of Education.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The Amity Regional School District has made the decision to move students back to in-person classes on November 5.

In a letter to the Amity Community, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Byars said they base their decision based on learning models for instruction, the CT Department of Public Health, and the CT State Department of Education (CSDE) that developed metrics and considerations. As of October 22, the data published for the Amity communities of Bethany, Orange, and Woodridge supports more in-person learning.

Addendum 4 of the CSDE reopening plan was cited as part of the decision. It reads:

“The experience in our state since school reopening began indicates that transmission has been a rare event inside of school buildings even in communities with elevated transmission rates, likely due to the high-level of planning and compliance with mitigation strategies designed to prevent transmission between individuals. This same level of planning and compliance is not necessarily in place in other settings outside of school buildings."

Dr. Byars added the goal was always to return all of the students to school for full-time in-person learning. Currently, Amity has implemented a hybrid learning model.

Though the planned date is November 5, Byars wrote the administrations will continue to watch and monitor the situation and make adjustments if necessary.

"While this date has been identified, we will continue to monitor leading and secondary indicators and will make adjustments if needed," said Dr. Byars in a written statement.

The school day for all Amity schools will be extended to 12:47 PM to provide as much instructional time as possible starting on November 5. Parents and guardians will still have the option to have their children remote learn.

Out of concern over Connecticut's growing COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, a petition was created in an attempted to keep students in the hybrid learning model. On Monday, CT saw a positivity rate of 4.1 percent and an increase in hospitalizations. As of this time of writing the petition has a little of 1,100 signatures.