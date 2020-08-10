At least 40 students and staff from Ellington High School to quarantine due to COVID-19

The superintendent made the announcement through the school district's website Thursday. The rest of the over 700 students will continue to go to in-person classes.

ELLINGTON, Conn. — In a letter to students, parents, and guardians, Superintendent Dr. Scott Nicol said about 40 students and staff are required to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Nicol wrote in the letter the administration learned a student contact associated with a positive case linked to the High school that was reported on Monday, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Nicol added it is believed the transmission most likely happened outside of school. More testing and contact tracing regarding the likely outside of school transmission have begun and could result in further communications Thursday evening.

"Our goal when cases do come up is to break the transmission chain. Although this case was properly quarantined following reports of the first case on Monday, our practice is to continue contact tracing and quarantine additional students, faculty, and staff as necessary. We have continued to refine those practices and protocols over the first month of school," said Nicol in a written statement.

After a discussion with the North Central District Health Department, and guidance for the State Department of Health and Department of Education, the impacted students and staff will have to quarantine for 14-days. This impacted by this have already been contacted.

The rest of the over 700 students in Ellington High School will continue to go to the five-day full in-person model.