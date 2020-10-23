Avon High School to go back to the hybrid learning model on October 23 due to COVID-19

The CT Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 Alert Map showing Avon to be in the "orange zone."

AVON, Connecticut — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Connecticut rises, Avon High School is moving back to the hybrid learning model starting on October 23.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Department of Health released its weekly COVID-19 Alert map which shows the spread of the virus by town. Avon was placed under an orange zone, meaning their case rates between 10 and 14 per 100K population. A joint letter from the Town Manager Brandon Roberston, Superintendent Dr. Bridget Carnemolla, and the Director of the Farmington Valley Health District Jennifer Kertanis, said Avon has seen 31 positive cases total, which equals 12.1 per 100,00o population.

The town officials and health director added a number of cases are clustered in single households. They added there have been a "few" positive cases in the schools, none have been acquired in the school setting.

Officials say moving to the hybrid model will help contact tracing efforts of the virus.