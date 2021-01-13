Board of Education union calls on Gov. Lamont for a 'clear' COVID-19 policy for schools

In a letter sent yesterday, the coalition outlined the need for the policy regarding how school districts should handle quarantines and time off

HARTFORD, Conn — The Board of Education Union is calling on Governor Ned Lamont for a clearer policy on schooling during COVID-19.

In a letter sent yesterday, the coalition outlined the need for the policy regarding how school districts should handle quarantines and having to take time off in public schools.

Coalition leaders said that "too many school districts are not following procedures established by health experts for responding to COVID-19 exposures and are disregarding State Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona's recommendations."

In the letter, the coalition asked for a uniform, statewide policy on school quarantine and leave, citing recent actions "that show some districts cannot be trusted to do what is right for their education communities".

Read the full letter here:

According to the coalition, some districts taking advice from legal counsel, denying educators and staff the ability to work remotely, and telling staff that those who quarantine would not be eligible for paid leave.

“This reckless advice ignores the guidance from public health experts and puts the entire state in jeopardy," said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The governor must move quickly to reject these negligent practices by mandating that school districts take a responsible and not punitive approach to handling quarantines and leaves that do not put public health at risk. Right now, too many educators and staff are being forced to choose between their jobs and their health and are being given the unacceptable option of either teaching in person or taking unpaid leave.”