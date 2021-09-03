Bridgeport Public schools to return to in-person learning April 19

In a letter to students, families, and staff, the Superintendent of Schools said students may return to full in-person learning four days a week.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools Michael Testani sent a letter to parents, students, and staff saying full in-person learning will start on April 19.

Testani cited Connecticut's declining COVID-19 metrics over the last several weeks and staff being vaccinated as the reason for the decision.

Students may return to full in-person learning four days a week starting. The school will continue to follow its current Wednesday schedule.

Testani said the plan will include distances of less than six feet in classrooms and lunchroom. He added health officials advised the shorter distances were possible due to the reduction of the positivity rate, staff getting the vaccine, and mitigation strategies.