Bridgeport schools will no longer offer remote learning option starting next school year

The superintendent made the announcement on April 30. Schools will be open to full in-person learning in the fall.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In an announcement made on April 30, Bridgeport Superintendent schools Michael Testani said Bridport public schools will no longer provide the option for students and their families to choose the remote teaching model after the current school year ends.

Testani cited that Bridgeport received guidance from the CT State Department of Education (CSDE) regarding remote learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

The guidance from the CSDE read in part:

There is no current requirement under Connecticut or federal law that after the period of emergency this school year, school districts are mandated to provide all students voluntary daily access to remote learning at the unilateral request of the student/family.

Testani said that all public schools in Bridgeport will be open full time to in-person learning to students starting next school year. He added Bridgeport will continue to provide everyone with PPE and follow mitigation and quarantine requirements.

