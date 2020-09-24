Mayor Bronin to announce nurses trained to conduct COVID-19 tests in Hartford Public Schools

Hartford HealthCare and Trinity Health of New England will process the tests through their existing operations

HARTFORD, Conn — Today, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin along with school officials and city leaders will announce that school nurses have been trained to perform COVID-19 tests for symptomatic students.

Officials say Hartford HealthCare and Trinity Health Of New England have agreed to collect specimens and process the tests through their existing testing operations.

Asymptomatic individuals will be offered testing through increased mobile testing events on school grounds through a partnership with federally qualified health centers, in addition to the dozen testing sites already operating in Hartford.

In addition, Hartford Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez and UConn School of Social Work Dean Dr. Nina Heller will announce a new partnership to provide additional social-emotional and wellness support to HPS students and staff.