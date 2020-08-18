Hartford Mayor Bronin, Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez, to give update on Hartford Public Schools @ 2:30 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be joined Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez to announce that the City’s Health and Human Services Department, in partnership with Hartford Public Schools, will distribute approximately 4,000 free thermometers to Hartford Public Schools students. The announcement is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. They will also provide an update on the plan to bring Hartford Public School students back into the classroom safely.