Hartford Mayor Bronin, Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez, to give update on Hartford Public Schools @ 2:30 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be joined Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez to announce that the City’s Health and Human Services Department, in partnership with Hartford Public Schools, will distribute approximately 4,000 free thermometers to Hartford Public Schools students. The announcement is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. They will also provide an update on the plan to bring Hartford Public School students back into the classroom safely.
The thermometer distribution will happen between 9 AM – 12 noon on Wednesday, August 19, at Fred D. Wish Museum School (350 Barbour Street) and Parkville Community School (47 New Park Avenue)
They'll also hand out thermometers on Monday, August, 24, at Weaver High School (415 Granby Street) and Global Communications Academy (85 Edwards Street).