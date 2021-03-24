CCSU announces in-person commencement plans for May

The school made the announcement Wednesday and will hold the ceremony on May 22 and 23 at Arute Field.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University announced on Wednesday it will be holding in-person commencement ceremonies in May.

The school is just one of many other higher learning institutions planning for in-person ceremonies this May. Trinity College in Hartford and UConn also announced they will be having in-person commencement ceremonies.

CCSU will hold the ceremonies on Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23 at Arute Field on campus.

Last year, many commencement in-person ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19 and went virtual.

President of CCSU, Zulma Toro said the school had been planning to hold a virtual ceremony. However, Gov. Ned Lamont announced starting on March 19 that gathering sizes will be revised.

"I hope you will join me in thanking the Commencement Committee for the many extra hours they have worked to make on-ground commencement exercises possible. They, and I, know how special and meaningful this milestone is for our students, and we are very happy to help our students celebrate," said Toro in an email to students.

Each graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to the ceremony. They will also receive an email within the next week with more details and requirements.

