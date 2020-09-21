CCSU spring break 'eliminated' as university plans upcoming semester

The President of CCSU said the ongoing pandemic made it unlikely that they 'will return to near normal this spring.'

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — What's usually heralded as a welcome week off in the middle of a semester, Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) says it will be eliminating spring break for the 2021 semester.

In a letter to students and staff, CCSU President Zulma R. Toro said she looks forward to a time everyone can return to campus full time but "the ongoing pandemic makes it unlikely that we will return to near normal this spring".

I hope you are settling into the semester. Campus is certainly quieter this fall, and I eagerly look forward to a time when we are able to return full-time, but the ongoing pandemic makes it unlikely that we will return to near normal this spring.

At this time, we are developing our plans for next semester and our intent is to continue the combination of on ground and remote classes and activities. Also, the CSCU System Office, in collaboration with the university presidents, has also determined that two changes in the academic calendar next semester will help ensure the health and safety of our campuses:

The spring semester will begin on January 26, 2021 , which is one week later than originally scheduled.

, which is one week later than originally scheduled. Spring Break (March 15-21, 2021) will be eliminated.

Finals week, which is scheduled for May 10-16, 2021, will continue as scheduled.

To prepare for next semester, we need to identify and evaluate strengths and areas for improvement of our HyFlex model and other facets of our Blueprint for Fall 2020. While it is not necessary to reinvent the wheel, we do need to address deficiencies and build on our successes. To assist us in this process, we have established three new work groups: Academics, Student Activities & Services, and Logistics & Operations. We thought it was important to include new voices, in addition to some of the individuals who collaborated on the Blueprint. AAUP, SUOAF, and Faculty Senate leadership recommended a number of the appointments. (The full work group membership is listed at the bottom of this email.)

These work groups have a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time. Starting next week, they have about 10 days to solicit feedback from you, hold discussions, and submit recommendations to my Executive Committee. This short turnaround is necessary to give the Registrar’s Office the time needed to make changes and prepare for course registration, which begins on November 6.

During the past months, so many of you have stepped up to mentor and encourage one another while adapting to new technology and other challenges. I am deeply appreciative of your generosity in time and effort.

Please don’t forget to check out the work group list below and reach out to a member or chair to share your thoughts, recommendations, and concerns that will inform our plans for the spring semester.

