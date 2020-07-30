CEA, AFT-CT teacher unions to hold dozens of car caravan protests calling for safety priorities for fall semester

HARTFORD, Conn — Dozens of car caravan rallies will take place Thursday as the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and American Federation of Teachers of Connecticut (AFT-CT) demand priorities in safety when it comes to returning to school this fall.
The rally, called "School Safety First", will take place in 25 communities across the state. CEA says the rally will be calling for prioritizing student health, ensuring equitable funding in state re-entry plans. They say the rallies were organized by the two unions to help "amplify the voices of educations and school support personnel" who remained concerned about the attempt to return to in-person schooling this fall without proper safety precautions.
Connecticut has been on the better side of containing COVID-19 spread, but the risk remains of a wide-spread outbreak if proper safety and health measures are not taken.
The vast majority of car caravan rallies will begin at 2 p.m., with speeches before the procession of cars begin moving through local communities.
The largest protest will take place in Hartford, beginning at a parking lot on Trout Brook Road in West Hartford.
That caravan is expected to travel to Governor Ned Lamont’s residence on Prospect Street in the capital city's West End.
The Hartford action and several others will be live-streamed on CEA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CTEdAssoc.
In other communities, the caravans will travel through local neighborhoods.
Find the locations below:
- Hartford - Parking lot at Asylum and Trout Brook in West Hartford
- Bethel - Bethel High School, 300 Whittlesey Drive
- Bridgeport - Bridgeport Central High School, 1 Lincoln Boulevard
- Brookfield - Brookfield High School, 45 Long Meadow Hill Road
- Danbury - Danbury High School, 43 Clapboard Ridge Road
- East Hartford - East Hartford High School, 869 Forbes Street
- East Lyme - East Lyme High School, 30 Chesterfield Road
- Greenwich - Commuter Parking Lot at I-95 Exit 3, Horse Neck Lane
- Haddam - Commuter Parking Lot at Route 9 Exit 8, Beaver Meadow Road
- Hamden - Hamden Middle School, 2623 Dixwell Avenue
- Ledyard - Ledyard High School, 24 Gallup Hill Road
- Naugatuck - Naugatuck High School, 543 Rubber Avenue
- New Haven - Hill Career High School, 40 Legion Avenue
- Norwalk - Brien McMahon High School, 300 Highland Avenue (NOTE 3:00 p.m. start time)
- Norwich - Norwich Free Academy, Senior parking lot, Reynolds Road near Bradlaw Building
- Putnam - St. Marie Greenhalgh Sports Complex, 33 Wicker Street
- Seymour - Seymour High School, 2 Botsford Road
- Simsbury - Simsbury High School, 34 Farms Village Road
- Stamford - Scalzi Park, 100 Bridge Street
- Stonington - Stonington High School, 176 S Broad Street, Pawcatuck
- Stratford - Bunnell High School, 1 Bulldog Boulevard
- Vernon - Rockville High School, 70 Loveland Hill Road
- Willimantic - Jillson Square, 2 Jackson Street (NOTE 5:00 p.m. start time)
- Wolcott - Wolcott High School, 457 Bound Line Road
- Woodbridge - Beecher Road School, 40 Beecher Road