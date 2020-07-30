CEA, AFT-CT teacher unions to hold dozens of car caravan protests calling for safety priorities for fall semester

the rallies were organized by the two unions to help "amplify the voices of educations and school support personnel" who have reopening concerns

HARTFORD, Conn — Dozens of car caravan rallies will take place Thursday as the Connecticut Education Association (CEA) and American Federation of Teachers of Connecticut (AFT-CT) demand priorities in safety when it comes to returning to school this fall.

The rally, called "School Safety First", will take place in 25 communities across the state. CEA says the rally will be calling for prioritizing student health, ensuring equitable funding in state re-entry plans. They say the rallies were organized by the two unions to help "amplify the voices of educations and school support personnel" who remained concerned about the attempt to return to in-person schooling this fall without proper safety precautions.

Connecticut has been on the better side of containing COVID-19 spread, but the risk remains of a wide-spread outbreak if proper safety and health measures are not taken.

The vast majority of car caravan rallies will begin at 2 p.m., with speeches before the procession of cars begin moving through local communities.

The largest protest will take place in Hartford, beginning at a parking lot on Trout Brook Road in West Hartford.

That caravan is expected to travel to Governor Ned Lamont’s residence on Prospect Street in the capital city's West End.

The Hartford action and several others will be live-streamed on CEA’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CTEdAssoc.

In other communities, the caravans will travel through local neighborhoods.

Find the locations below: