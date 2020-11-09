Future of football: CIAC and Department of Public Health to meet today

Governor Ned Lamont had called for the meeting to happen after hundreds of people rallied at the state capitol earlier this week demanding a football season

HARTFORD, Conn — The future of high school football here in Connecticut is set to be discussed again today.

The Department of Public Health (DPH) is set to meet with the CIAC today, to talk about options for high school football players since canceling the season has received backlash from athletes and coaches.

Governor Ned Lamont had called for the meeting to happen after hundreds of people rallied at the state capitol earlier this week demanding a football season.

oth sides have already met several times, and have not been able to reach an agreement for full-contact, 11 v 11 football to happen this fall.

Just last week, the CIAC announced the season wouldn't be happening, saying they had exhausted all options to try and get DPH on board.

They have floated a few other options that would be considered lower-risk, like 7 v 7 or playing in the spring, something that Gov. Lamont has openly supported.

However, the CIAC has said that COVID-19 metrics likely won't be different in the spring, and since the infection rate is low now, the fall may be the only chance to play.

Athletes and coaches have argued that they have been taking all of the precautions that have been asked of them and that other sports that are allowed to play, also involve a lot of contact.

They've also pointed out that for seniors, it's either their last chance to play or a critical year for them to be able to play in college.