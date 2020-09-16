Coalition of education unions calling for policy change regarding COVID-19 cases in school

The coalition of unions representing more than 60,000 public educators sent a letter to the state Wednesday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: The video in this article was an interview with Eduction Commissioner Migeul Cardona on 9/3/2020.

A coalition representing more than 60,000 Connecticut public educators released a letter to the calling for the implementation of certain policies.

The coalition cited multiple schools across the state that have had cases of COVID-19 in their classrooms. The unions are asking the state to install the federal CDC and state health department guidelines to assure staff and student safety.

“While we understand each school district is unique, the state must provide specific protocols that districts must follow when someone tests positive for the virus, including providing detailed information to parents and teachers,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The absence of consistent guidelines and adherence to protocols is evident in many districts, as is a lack of quality PPE and CDC-approved disinfecting and cleaning supplies. Without state mandates, transparency, and open communication, districts are jeopardizing the health and safety of entire school communities.”

The coalition released a document last month recommending 13 necessary protocols to protect students and facility members. On Wednesday they called again on that document.

The CT Department of Education responded Wednesday afternoon saying the guidelines already in place serve as clear statewide process for dealing with COVID-19 in schools. They cited Addendum 4, Addendum 5, and Addendum 9 as examples.

DOE said in a written statement in part: