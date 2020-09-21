Colchester Elementary School to be closed for next 14 days due to staff shortage

The School district said on September 21 three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and are quarantining.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The Superintendent of Colchester Schools Jeffrey Burt sent a letter to families and faculty Monday saying Colchester Elementary School will be closed for in-person classes for the next two weeks due to staffing shortage.

The letter says there will be no instruction for Colchester Elementary students on September 22 so teachers can prepare for remote learning. All students will begin remote learning on Wednesday, September 23.

Burt says in the letter, there were three staff members at the school who tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating themselves. Other staff members and students who came in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive staff members are also quarantining.

"Due to the number of staff currently in quarantine and the nature of their responsibilities, CES could not remain open and provide services to all students," said Burt.

The school said everyone who came in contacted with the COVID-19 positive staff members has been called and are quarantining.