Connecticut commits $266 million to help schools safely reopen this fall

As of Thursday, the state recorded 50,245 COVID-19 cases, which was 20 more than Tuesday. However, CT has reached its third consecutive day of no COVID-19 deaths.

HARTFORD, Conn — This week, all eyes have been on Tropical Storm Isaias and the damage left behind by its winds that whipped through Connecticut.

However, the world continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Lamont has provided some updates, as the state continues taking actions in response to its global spread.

He announced Thursday that the state is committing a $266 million package to support school districts safely reopen in the fall.

The Connecticut State Department of Education will provide ongoing technical assistance to districts as it pertains to eligible activities and spending under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, including the following:

Academic and staff support

Student support

PPE/Building Cleaning

Transportation

Technology/Devices/Connectivity

According to a release, the Coronavirus Relief Funds will complement the $15 million already committed from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) and $111 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, bringing the total funding for Connecticut schools to $266 million – one of the largest PK-12 state funding plans per-student in the country.

Gov. Lamont says the grants are an essential component to providing the best possible educational opportunities during this uncertain time.

“Through this program, we are going to be able to offer devices, platforms, and internet connectivity to help with distance learning in lower income areas for students just beginning their education through college and graduate school, increase access to higher education by expanding scholarship opportunities, and help those seeking vocational training to launch a new career. This global pandemic has changed the education paradigm and we are fortunate we have this funding to help our state and schools adapt,” the governor said.