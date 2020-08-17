Connecticut Education Association revises Safe Learning Plan

“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health, and well-being of students, teachers, and their families,” said Jeff Leake.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Education Association has revised its Safe Learning Plan for the 2020-2021 school year. The release of the plan is based on new COVID-19 research.

CEA’s recommendations include:

• Delaying the opening of the school year for two weeks or until mid-September to improve and expand remote learning

• Changing state policy and recommending all-remote learning for all districts that have a moderate or high infection rate, or an inability to maintain six feet of social distancing or other safety considerations • Paying strict attention to equity in all decisions regarding the impact of COVID-19 on students, teachers, administrators, staff, and their families

• Protecting and providing accommodations for at-risk students, teachers, and staff

• Increasing funding to districts for COVID-related expenses

• Implementing a comprehensive, school-centered contact tracing program to help mitigate any exposures to the virus, and for any in-class learning, providing COVID-19 testing for all students and adults as soon as practicable, with results in 24 hours or less

• Upgrading school air handling (HVAC) systems to improve air quality and protect health

“The primary consideration to any school reopening plan must be the safety, health, and well-being of students, teachers, and their families,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The state must revise school reopening plans to protect our school communities, especially in light of new reports confirming that children can readily transmit COVID-19 and may be drivers of the pandemic. Remote learning is still the safest option. Any return to the classroom requires additional precautions, including strict social distancing and access to COVID-19 testing, that are not currently included in the state plan.”