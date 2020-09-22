Connecticut Educators Association releases 'report card' for state legislators

Each year, the CEA releases a Legislator Report card which evaluates legislators' overall support for important issues to teachers, public education, and students.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Educators Association (CEA) released its Legislator Report Card for the 2019-2020 year Tuesday.

Each year, the CEA releases a Legislator Report card which evaluates legislators' overall support for important issues to teachers, public education, and students. The CEA says the report card provides facts so voters can make decisions during elections on which legislators support education and which do not.

“The report card recognizes legislators who are committed to giving students more opportunities for success and are working hard to improve public education and the teaching profession in Connecticut,” said CEA President Jeff Leake. “The report card is especially critical this year, as we face a triple threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ensuing economic turmoil, and the continued crisis of institutional racism and unequal justice across the country and in our state that have not adequately been addressed.”

The report shows the positions of legislators from both the house and senate like funding public education and enhancing the teaching profession. All 187 legislators received a grade out of 100. Due to the closures from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's report is a combo of last year's scores and incumbents' actions and advocacy.

“The report card system is transparent and holds legislators accountable. It informs our members of legislators’ positions on key issues and helps them make educated decisions on Election Day,” said Leake. “Just as the Red for Ed campaign highlighted the strength of teachers’ voices, the 2020 election provides an opportunity for teachers to use their voice and their vote to elect those who support public education and stand with our hard-working educators in defending their rights and the rights of their students.”