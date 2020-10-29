Connecticut launches online dashboard for COVID-19 cases in schools

As of October 29, there were 130 new staff cases and 250 student cases reported.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to track COVID-19 cases throughout public and private schools, Connecticut has launched a web portal showing the statistics.

The data will be updated weekly and show the total staff and student cases for Connecticut's public and private schools. All schools are required to report any employee or students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The website said the data does not show where the person became infected but did say investigations have shown a majority of students and staff got infected outside of school.

