Connecticut launches online dashboard for COVID-19 cases in schools

CONNECTICUT, USA — In an effort to track COVID-19 cases throughout public and private schools, Connecticut has launched a web portal showing the statistics.
The data will be updated weekly and show the total staff and student cases for Connecticut's public and private schools. All schools are required to report any employee or students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The website said the data does not show where the person became infected but did say investigations have shown a majority of students and staff got infected outside of school.
As of October 29, there were 130 new staff cases and 250 new student cases reported.
To visit the website, click here.
Connecticut reported a 6.1 positivity rate from Wednesday. There were 12 more people hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 321 people. The state saw five new reports of COVID-19 related deaths. Connecticut's COVID-19 related death toll is now 4,609 people.